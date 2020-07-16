White Neighbor Burns Cross In Black Family’s Yard After Teen Leads Black Lives Matter Protest

Travon Brown is only 17 years old and is demanding change in his hometown of Marion, Virginia.

However, after organizing a Black Lives Matter protest, a burning cross was found in his yard.

On the evening of June 14, the teen’s Bridgette Thomas saw a burning cross on her lawn after coming back from the store.

According to The Washington Post, “It was propped against the barrel facing the house, and covered in cloth to help it burn.”



The terrified mom texted her son, who was spending the night with friends, to confirm he was okay.



This isn’t the first racial incident in their Marion, Virginia neighborhood, which they moved to eight years. The Washington Post reports that shortly after moving in, the family found a noose on the front porch and say it is common to see Confederate flags in the area.



The WP reports on June 26, a suspect was arrested— their white neighbor James Brown. Over the years the families had been close and Travon even played with his kids. But the Herald Courier reports witnesses said he would use racial slurs when referring to the family and was throwing trash on their lawn.