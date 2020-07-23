L.A . Activist Creates Simple Way To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

MANHATTAN, NY - July 18: Artist Claudine Anrather wearing a mask holds her hand painted sign tribute to Breonna Taylor in Union Square Park, New York. This was the day after protesters have being taken by federal agents without badges and put into unmarked vehicles while others have been beaten and pepper sprayed in Portland. The protest organized by NYC Revolution Club is demanding Trump/Pence Out Now and an end to NYPD Violence Against Protesters. It is also a call for an end to what is believed to be fascist tactics by the Trump Administration to maintain order. Protesters continue taking to the streets across America and around the world after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer Derek Chauvin that was kneeling on his neck during for eight minutes, was caught on video and went viral. During his arrest as Floyd pleaded, "I Can't Breathe". The protest are attempting to give a voice to the need for human rights for African American's and to stop police brutality against people of color. They are also protesting deep-seated racism in America. Many people were wearing masks and observing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photographed in the Manhattan Borough of New York on July 18, 2020, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jelani Curtis found a unique approach to make the biggest difference.

People across the country are outraged that the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor have yet to be arrested despite ample evidence and public outcry. Thankfully, activist Jelani Curtis is doing something about it. He created an online platform with all of the information on how you can demand justice for the deceased 26-year-old EMT worker.

Curtis, who is a Detroit native but now resides in Los Angeles, created For Breonna, a website that provides contact information for the Kentucky attorney general, governor as well as the Louisville mayor and police department. 

Additionally, there is an Instagram account with nearly 20,000 followers that includes more resources and event information of rallies tied to Taylor.

Curtis told the Detroit Free Press, "Me, as a creative person who's used to solving problems on a daily basis, I was kind of beating my head against the wall like there has to be some idea that can kind of expedite justice because it's been a long time.”

Curtis also added that it was important for him as a Black man to do something more than just lip service when it comes to advocating for the protection of Black women.

“Being a Black male, I think there's a responsibility of the privilege that I have from even a gender standpoint. I think it's super important that Black women are aware that Black men are actually standing up for them, speaking up for them, protecting them because society doesn't show that they have been protecting Black women."

On March 13,  Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police after officers served a no-knock raid on her apartment in search of a suspect who had already been arrested. 

No-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville since Taylor’s passing.

A petition has called for every officer involved in her death, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, to be fired, arrested, and criminally charged. It also demands Taylor’s family receive financial compensation from the department for wrongful death and negligence and for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint an outside special prosecutor to investigate the LPD.

