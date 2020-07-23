L.A . Activist Creates Simple Way To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

People across the country are outraged that the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor have yet to be arrested despite ample evidence and public outcry. Thankfully, activist Jelani Curtis is doing something about it. He created an online platform with all of the information on how you can demand justice for the deceased 26-year-old EMT worker.



Curtis, who is a Detroit native but now resides in Los Angeles, created For Breonna, a website that provides contact information for the Kentucky attorney general, governor as well as the Louisville mayor and police department.

Additionally, there is an Instagram account with nearly 20,000 followers that includes more resources and event information of rallies tied to Taylor.

Curtis told the Detroit Free Press, "Me, as a creative person who's used to solving problems on a daily basis, I was kind of beating my head against the wall like there has to be some idea that can kind of expedite justice because it's been a long time.”



Curtis also added that it was important for him as a Black man to do something more than just lip service when it comes to advocating for the protection of Black women.

“Being a Black male, I think there's a responsibility of the privilege that I have from even a gender standpoint. I think it's super important that Black women are aware that Black men are actually standing up for them, speaking up for them, protecting them because society doesn't show that they have been protecting Black women."



On March 13, Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police after officers served a no-knock raid on her apartment in search of a suspect who had already been arrested.

No-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville since Taylor’s passing.



A petition has called for every officer involved in her death, Brett Hankison, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto, to be fired, arrested, and criminally charged. It also demands Taylor’s family receive financial compensation from the department for wrongful death and negligence and for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to appoint an outside special prosecutor to investigate the LPD.

