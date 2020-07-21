Breonna Taylor’s Mom Thanks NBA And WNBA Players For Keeping Her Name Alive

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, is thanking players from the NBA and WNBA for continuing to keep her daughter’s name alive as she continues to fight for justice.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving and more players have all been publicly speaking out and applying pressure on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to charge the police officers who shot and killed 26-year-old Taylor on March 13 while executing a “no-knock” warrant.

“Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day,” Tamika Palmer told TMZ. “What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing. Now, it’s time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree’s murder and to get overdue justice.”

On July 8, Kyrie Irving shed more light on the Breonna Taylor case in a virtual panel discussion called "#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor," for the PlayersTV digital and broadcast network.

"It’s a very sensitive time and it’s very important to speak out on behalf of all our Black Queens. It’s my responsibility to be an acknowledgment of all the things that I can do to elevate what’s happening and how I can make change," the Brooklyn Nets guard said.