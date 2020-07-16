'The Michelle Obama Podcast’ Is Set To Launch On Spotify

Michelle Obama may no longer be in the White House but her voice is more powerful than ever.

The former first lady has given us everything from a bestselling book to a hit documentary on Netflix, now she has a podcast.

Via Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, The Michelle Obama Podcast will premiere on Spotify on July 29.

According to Deadline, Michelle Obama said in a statement, “My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives.”



She continued, “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces A Follow Up To Her Best Selling Book 'Becoming'



Guests will include Valerie Jarrett, Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien and more.

Listen to a teaser of the podcast, here.



