Fisk University Renames Social Justice Institute After John Lewis

Congressman and civil rights legend John R. Lewis will be honored at the prestigious HBCU Fisk University where he is an alumnus for his life’s work.

An announcement made by Fisk on Monday (July 27) has confirmed that they will rename its newly launched institute for social justice to the John R. Lewis Institute for Social Justice.

RELATED: Virginia’s Robert E. Lee High School To Be Renamed For Late Rep. John Lewis

The official press release says that the new name is a “continuation of the famous Fisk Race Relations Institute, which shaped so many of the conversations and policies during the 1960s and 70s.”

RELATED: Rep. John Lewis: Petition To Rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ Bridge For Civil Rights Icon Gains Traction

“Congressman John R. Lewis embodied the very best of humanity — his kindness, perseverance and unwavering commitment to fighting for those in need set an example for all the young people who are looking to create a better world,” said Fisk President Kevin Rome.

The John R. Lewis Institute for Social Justice will include a master’s program in social justice, certificate programs and undergraduate projects, and research and forums.

John Lewis died July 17 from pancreatic cancer at 80 years old.

The final Celebration of Life service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary for a private ceremony in Atlanta, GA on Thursday (July 30) at 11 a.m.