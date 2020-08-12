Watch Michelle Obama’s New PSA Encouraging People To Vote

Watch Michelle Obama’s New PSA Encouraging People To Vote

The election is less than three months away and the former first lady has a powerful message.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The crucial 2020 election is less than three months away and Michelle Obama is continuing the important work of pushing people to vote with a new PSA for When We All Vote

In a video message, Mrs. Obama, who is a co-chair for When We All Vote, says, “From the ongoing pandemic, to the passion and protest we’ve seen for racial and social justice, it’s clear that we’re in the middle of a big moment in this country, and that means we need leadership that honestly reflects who we are and what we stand for.”

She continued, “Our job between now and November is to make sure everyone we know understands that the power to make change rests on our ability to cast a vote.”

The former first lady also explained how When We All Vote is working to expand vote-by-mail, in person early voting and online voter registration but the organization needs everyone  involved. 

“Just spread the word. Make sure your friends, families and communities are registered, know their rights and are fully prepared to vote-by-mail this year, or vote early in person. So, go to whenweallvote.org to find out more and get yourselves, your families and your friends ready to make their voices heard,” Obama  explained.

There are many concerns, created by President Trump, that he will try to delay the election, which would require Congress, or claim the election results are invalid. Last month, Trump refused to say he would accept the election results. 

Watch Michelle Obama’s PSA below:

(Photo by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

