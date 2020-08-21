Cleveland Radio Host Fired For Calling Sen. Kamala Harris ‘Colored’

WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 12: Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) addresses the media after being introduced by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate during an event at Alexis I. DuPont High School in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The former vice president’s historic selection makes Harris the first Black woman and first Asian American to run for vice president on a major-party ticket. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WTAM’s Kyle Cornell has apologized.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A Cleveland radio host has lost his job after referring to vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris as “colored.”

During an August 19 news promo, WTAM’s Kyle Cornell said, “The U.S. officially has its first colored vice presidential candidate. More coming up after the game on Newsradio WTAM 1100 Cleveland.”

The soundbyte quickly went viral, sparking incredulity and outrage. By the next day, Cornell was fired.

According to Cleveland.com, WTAM said in a statement, “We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell. We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.”

The 26-year-old has since apologized, telling WKYC, "I wasn't trying to be malicious or in any way decimate the character or anything like that. That was never the goal. And for that, I am truly sorry."

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris Endorses BET’s #ReclaimYourVote Campaign To End Voter Suppression

He continued, "For the station of WTAM too, I feel awful for putting them through what they've had to go through over the past 24 hours...I just want them to understand it was a rough choice to make and that I accept my punishment and know that I still love and care about everyone at the station, wish them well and I hope that they can forgive me for making a judgement in error and something that I know is not me."

Sen. Kamala Harris is the first Black woman, Indian-American and HBCU alumni to run for Vice President of the United States.

Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

