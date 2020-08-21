Trayvon Martin’s Mother Loses Election By 331 Votes

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Sybrina Fulton, social justice activist and mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, ran for office in Miami-Dade County, Florida and lost by just a small handful of votes.
According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost the seat to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by 331 votes out of a total 34,000 votes cast — in other words, by less than 1%.
After conceding to her opponent, Fulton tweeted a message of gratitude to her supporters.
"This pic is where my journey begin, I thank God for an awesome experience," Fulton said in a statement Thursday. "I’d like to say THANK YOU to my wonderful family & friends, my team, donors, supporters & especially everyone of you who voted for me. Plz know, positive change will come in due time."
Fulton was running for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, where she would have had a say in all county matters, from allocation of resources to local policy. She was drawn to activism and politics after the 2012 fatal shooting of her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, by vigilante George Zimmerman.
"Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post announcing her candidacy last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Fulton was endorsed by a number of high-level Democrats, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence
