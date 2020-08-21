Trayvon Martin’s Mother Loses Election By 331 Votes

speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Trayvon Martin’s Mother Loses Election By 331 Votes

Sybrina Fulton was running for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners.

Published 8 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sybrina Fulton, social justice activist and mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, ran for office in Miami-Dade County, Florida and lost by just a small handful of votes.

According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost the seat to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by 331 votes out of a total 34,000 votes cast — in other words, by less than 1%.

RELATED: An Open Letter To Sybrina Fulton

After conceding to her opponent, Fulton tweeted a message of gratitude to her supporters.

"This pic is where my journey begin, I thank God for an awesome experience," Fulton said in a statement Thursday. "I’d like to say THANK YOU to my wonderful family & friends, my team, donors, supporters & especially everyone of you who voted for me. Plz know, positive change will come in due time."
 

Fulton was running for a seat on the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, where she would have had a say in all county matters, from allocation of resources to local policy. She was drawn to activism and politics after the 2012 fatal shooting of her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, by vigilante George Zimmerman.

"Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post announcing her candidacy last year. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

Fulton was endorsed by a number of high-level Democrats, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC