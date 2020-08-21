Trayvon Martin’s Mother Loses Election By 331 Votes

Sybrina Fulton, social justice activist and mother of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, ran for office in Miami-Dade County, Florida and lost by just a small handful of votes.

According to The Miami Herald, Fulton lost the seat to Mayor Oliver Gilbert by 331 votes out of a total 34,000 votes cast — in other words, by less than 1%.

After conceding to her opponent, Fulton tweeted a message of gratitude to her supporters.

"This pic is where my journey begin, I thank God for an awesome experience," Fulton said in a statement Thursday. "I’d like to say THANK YOU to my wonderful family & friends, my team, donors, supporters & especially everyone of you who voted for me. Plz know, positive change will come in due time."

