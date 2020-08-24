'Vanity Fair' Honors Breonna Taylor With Portrait By Artist Who Painted Michelle Obama

The September issue of Vanity Fair is available now and features Breonna Taylor on the cover with artwork by Amy Sherald.

In a story by Miles Pope, Sherald, who was hand-picked by Michelle Obama to paint her portrait, for the National Portrait Gallery, said, “I wanted her family to look and say, I can see my daughter and sister in this.”



She also added, “Painting someone posthumously, I wanted it to feel ethereal but grounded at the same time.”

RELATED: People Are Living For The Official Portraits Of Barack And Michelle Obama Painted By These Incredible Black Artists

See the cover below: