Black America Votes: Live Updates From The 2020 Republican National Convention

BET's 2020 Republican National Convention Coverage -- Day 2

Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Follow BET’s coverage with our live blog for the latest updates from the Republican National Convention kicking off in Charlotte, NC. We’ll feature news about the event, speeches, performances and commentary from August 24-27.

Each night, the convention will include speeches from Party leaders, real people and members of the Trump family. The convention begins tonight with just 336 delegates (the 2016 convention had more than 2,400) to conduct the official roll call vote that will formally nominate Donal Trump as the Republican nominee for president.

Tuesday evening, we will hear from First Lady Melanie Trump and several of the Trump children will provide speeches from the White House Rose Garden, which the First Lady just had redone. Senior adviser and Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also rumored to speak.



Also scheduled to speak will be Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is currently investigating the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville

BET.com will have all the news updates that matter to Black America so stay tuned each day and watch from the CBS News: Race To 2020 live feed above from at 9-11 p.m. ET each night.