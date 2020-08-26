Two People Dead Following Jacob Blake Protests In Kenosha

Two people are dead and a third has been injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following a late Tuesday night shooting, police confirm.

Officers report that the shooting happened amid the third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday (Aug. 23).

RELATED: Jacob Blake’s Father Reveals He’s Paralyzed After Kenosha Police Shooting

The Kenosha Police Department announced in a news release early Wednesday morning (Aug. 26) that officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims. The names and ages of the victims are still being determined but Kenosha News reports that both the shooter and the male who was killed are white.