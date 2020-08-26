Two People Dead Following Jacob Blake Protests In Kenosha

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, USA - AUGUST 25: Police take security measurements during a third night of unrest on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States. Wisconsin expands NatÃ¢l Guard presence amid unrest. Governor declares state of emergency as civil unrest in Kenosha continues after Black man was shot several times at close range in the back during an encounter with a police officer on Sunday. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A third gunshot victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Two people are dead and a third has been injured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following a late Tuesday night shooting, police confirm. 

Officers report that the shooting happened amid the third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday (Aug. 23). 

The Kenosha Police Department announced in a news release early Wednesday morning (Aug. 26) that officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims. The names and ages of the victims are still being determined but Kenosha News reports that both the shooter and the male who was killed are white.

The third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police say. 

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth did not release any further details about the incident but confirmed that Kenosha Police and the FBI are investigating the shooting. 

Protests in Kenosha have continued to grow since Blake was shot in the back several times in front of his children by a Kenosha police officer. Blake’s family says that he is paralyzed from the waist down. 

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

