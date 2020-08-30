Terrifying Viral Video Shows White Man Pulling A Gun On Black Lives Matter Protestor In Tallahassee

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A frightening scene took place during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Tallahassee capitol building in Florida on Saturday (August 29). A white man brandished his gun on a group of protestors, pointing his weapon at close range to one man in particular, who got so scared, he immediately dropped to his knees and raised his hands in the air.
The gunman was a part of a group of agitators against the Black Lives Matter folks, TMZ reports. In a video recorded by a protestor, the crowd can be seen screaming and scattering, with someone clearly yelling, "he has a gun!"
Police descended on the man and arrested him, apparently without Tasing or firing a single shot. The protestors had gathered to demand justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police officers for breaking up a fight between two women in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
(Photo courtesy of TMZ)
