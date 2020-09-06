Georgia Man Seen Abusing Teen Daughter In Disturbing IG Video

Social media sounded an alarm bell about the safety of a Georgia teen seen on Instagram Live being abused by her father and stepmother.

In the unnerving video, the two attack the girl, identified as Trinity, in a garage. She gets slapped during their questioning. Trinity escapes for a brief moment before her father pursues and captures her – dragging the girl back into the garage. At one point, he pins her to the ground and sits on her chest.

RELATED: Black Women Come To Hilary Duff's Defense After She's Accused Of 'Child Abuse'

Here’s a link to the disturbing video, which is difficult to watch.

