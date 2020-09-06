Georgia Man Seen Abusing Teen Daughter In Disturbing IG Video

Georgia Man Seen Abusing Teen Daughter In Disturbing IG Video

Social media users are urging the police to locate the girl.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Social media sounded an alarm bell about the safety of a Georgia teen seen on Instagram Live being abused by her father and stepmother.

In the unnerving video, the two attack the girl, identified as Trinity, in a garage. She gets slapped during their questioning. Trinity escapes for a brief moment before her father pursues and captures her – dragging the girl back into the garage. At one point, he pins her to the ground and sits on her chest.

RELATED: Black Women Come To Hilary Duff's Defense After She's Accused Of 'Child Abuse'

Here’s a link to the disturbing video, which is difficult to watch.
 

View this post on Instagram

People on social media are concerned for the safety and well-being of a Georgia teen who was seen being attacked by her father and a woman believed to be her step mother on IG Live. ___ In the disturbing video, a teen named Trinity is seen sitting in a chair in a garage while her father and a woman believed to be her stepmother question and belittle her, referring to the form of discipline as “court.” Trinity is repeatedly smacked and struck during a line of questioning. ___ At one point, the child was able to run out of the garage but her father ran after her physically dragged her back into the garage. The father is also seen at one point throwing the girl on the floor and sitting on her chest. ___ The father later defended his actions, explaining he was disciplining his daughter for running away and lying. In that video, he didn’t seem apologetic for his actions and told people to get at him if they didn’t like what they saw. ___ We spoke with a friend of Trinity’s who said she and her parents are trying to locate her and notify authorities but there are conflicting reports about where the family is as they had reportedly recently moved. The contents of the video motivated others, such as Lil Scrappy, to share to get the child help. ___ We hope those who may know the family can contact whomever necessary to get the child help.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The Shade Room said it interviewed one of Trinity’s friends who is trying to find the teen and alert authorities.

Social media users identified the father as Andrew Eugene Anderson.
 

In a separate video, Anderson defended the abuse as discipline for his daughter running away and lying.

“What you’re looking at is a concerned father,” he said, claiming that Trinity went to “some random stranger’s house to smoke some weed.”
 

Photos from videos by Andrew Eugene Anderson via Instagram.

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC