George Floyd Case: At Ex-Cops’ Pretrial Hearing, Emotions Flare While Lawyers Argue Multiple Motions

The family of George Floyd and their attorneys spoke to a cheering crowd of protesters Friday (Sept. 11) outside a downtown Minneapolis courthouse after the four former officers accused in his death appeared in a pretrial hearing. During the hearing, attorneys for Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — the officers involved in Floyd’s death — insinuated that drugs found in his system led to an overdose.

“The only overdose that killed George Floyd was excessive force,” said his family’s attorney Benjamin Crump countered to a crowd of demonstrators and reporters. “They kill a person and they assassinate our character and that will not hold.”

A crowd had gathered shouting chants of “we got your back” as the family continued to ask for support and call for justice in the midst of several developments inside the courtroom, including a motion on the part of the defense to change the trial venue.

“Where I'm from, if it was one of us that killed the other person, it wouldn't be no hearing [sic],” said Terence Floyd, who joined George Floyd’s other brothers, Rodney and Philonise outside of the hearing. “It would be an open and shut case. But here we are in a hearing over something that we saw happen. I don’t believe this.”

“The one thing I want is accountability,” he continued. “Growing up that's what I was taught. Be accountable for your actions. If you do the crime you do the time so why should it be different for these guys?”