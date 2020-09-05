Anita Hill Says She'll Vote For Joe Biden In Powerful New Statement

Anita Hill will be voting for Joe Biden in this November's presidential election. What's more, if he's elected president, Hill vows to work with Biden on gender issues while he's in office.

"Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those -- at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November," Hill told CNN's Gloria Borger. But it's not just because he's running against Donald Trump, she adds. "It's more about the survivors of gender violence. That's really what it's about."

And if that means voting for and working with Joe Biden, then "so be it."

"My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him," Hill continued, adding that she'd like to work on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and gender discrimination.

Biden and Hill infamously have a contentious past. When Hill testified against then-nominee for the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas, saying that he had sexually harassed her when they worked together at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Thomas denied the allegations and as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee during the 1991 hearings, Biden blocked witnesses who would corroborate Hill's allegations from testifying.

Biden has since expressed remorse over his actions during those hearings, saying he wished he "protected her more" and admitted that she didn't get “the hearing she deserved."

The Democratic nominee even called Hill to apologize before announcing his candidacy in 2019, but Hill did not accept his apology at the time.

With 58 days to go until the election, Biden is leading Trump in national polls.