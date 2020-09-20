Prominent Indiana Black Lives Matter Activist Admits Lying About Being Black

Here we go again. Another white person pretended to be a Black activist.

Satchuel Cole, a prominent member of Indy10 Black Lives Matter in Indiana, apologized on social media for masquerading as African American. Under the username Satch Paige, the activist — who uses they/them pronouns — acknowledged that their deceit caused harm.

“My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about. I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white. I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use,” Cole wrote.

They continued: “I will do the work to take responsibility for my actions and try to reduce the harm that I have already caused. If there are ways to repair the harm, I will do the work that is required to do so.”

