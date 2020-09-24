Yara Shahidi’s New 'I Voted' Barbie Doll Inspires Next Generation Of Leaders

Yara Shadidi’s official one-of-a-kind Barbie Doll is now available for purchase at the perfect time to highlight how important it is for young women to be civic minded as the country has less than two months before the November presidential election.

RELATED LINK: ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Launches Production Company And Inks New Deal With ABC Studios

Barbie celebrates the actress, model, and change agent as part of their ongoing Role Model Series shining a light on notable women who have/are affecting positive change in the world reminding young girls they can be anything. Timed to National Register To Vote Day (9/22), Shahidi’s doll will empower the next generation of voters to stand up for what they believe in, emphasize the importance of using one’s voice at every age, and show young voters how they hold the power to help shape a better future.