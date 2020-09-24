Yara Shahidi’s New 'I Voted' Barbie Doll Inspires Next Generation Of Leaders

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Yara Shadidi’s official one-of-a-kind Barbie Doll is now available for purchase at the perfect time to highlight how important it is for young women to be civic minded as the country has less than two months before the November presidential election.
RELATED LINK: ‘Grown-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Launches Production Company And Inks New Deal With ABC Studios
Barbie celebrates the actress, model, and change agent as part of their ongoing Role Model Series shining a light on notable women who have/are affecting positive change in the world reminding young girls they can be anything. Timed to National Register To Vote Day (9/22), Shahidi’s doll will empower the next generation of voters to stand up for what they believe in, emphasize the importance of using one’s voice at every age, and show young voters how they hold the power to help shape a better future.
Shahidi’s doll has a chic look that includes a trendy t-shirt saying “VOTE,” a felt gray suit, and a backpack with an “I Voted” sticker. It’s a clear indicator of its message to the young generation: your voice matters. It's fully posable and made in Shahidi's likeness.
“As a brand dedicated to inspiring the limitless potential in every girl, Barbie honors diverse role models to show the next generation how they can reach their full potential," said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel. By encouraging girls to stand up for what they believe in and to learn about participating in civic duty, we want to pique their interest in seeing themselves in leadership roles from the polls to the podium. By honoring Yara Shahidi with her own Barbie doll, we hope her story will encourage girls to raise their voices to champion positive change for a brighter future.”
RELATED LINK: Yara Shahidi Nails Aaliyah's Iconic Tommy Hilfiger Look On 'Grown-ish'
The collectible doll will be available for pre-sale exclusively on Amazon.com and Barbie.com beginning 9/22 for $29.99 and will ship on October 9, less than a month before the election.
Photo courtesy of Mattel.
