Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate Their 28th Wedding Anniversary

U.S. President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated 28 years of marriage on Saturday (Oct. 3), just a month away from a critical election in the country.

While professing their love for each other on social media, they also noted an important inflection point in the nation: Election Day. They urged Americans to register and vote on November 3.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with Michelle Obama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” our 44th president wrote.

