Driver Mows Down Cyclists At Peaceful NYC BLM Protest

New York City police investigators are on the hunt for the driver of a black SUV that mowed down peaceful protesters at a peaceful Black Lives Matter bike ride on Saturday (Oct. 3).

The Black Lives Matter “Justice Ride” was heading south on Fifth Avenue at 7:17 p.m. when the driver plowed into the group at 25th Street, the New York Post reports.

Riders shrieked in horror as they tried to escape from the driver, who drove honking into the procession, according to a video of the assault.

The video shows victims lying in the street as others tried to help, calling for paramedics.

The vehicle sped away and police are still searching for the driver.

The attack represents the latest incident of a driver mowing down protesters in the fight against police violence against Black and brown bodies since the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.