Protesters walk their bikes and march through the streets after a judge announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in New York City on September 23, 2020.

Driver Mows Down Cyclists At Peaceful NYC BLM Protest

Two victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

New York City police investigators are on the hunt for the driver of a black SUV that mowed down peaceful protesters at a peaceful Black Lives Matter bike ride on Saturday (Oct. 3). 

The Black Lives Matter “Justice Ride” was heading south on Fifth Avenue at 7:17 p.m. when the driver plowed into the group at 25th Street, the New York Post reports.

Riders shrieked in horror as they tried to escape from the driver, who drove honking into the procession, according to a video of the assault. 

The video shows victims lying in the street as others tried to help, calling for paramedics. 

The vehicle sped away and police are still searching for the driver.

The attack represents the latest incident of a driver mowing down protesters in the fight against police violence against Black and brown bodies since the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

(Photo by COREY SIPKIN / AFP) (Photo by COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images)

