Breonna Taylor's Family Demand Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Recuse Himself From The Case

Breonna Taylor’s family is demanding justice for the 26-year-old after a grand jury declined to charge any of the officers in her death.

The family released a statement via their attorney Benjamin Crump, demanding a new special prosecutor and addressing Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron directly.

“You were asked to appoint a special prosecutor. Rather than do so, you kept this case in your office. It is now clearer than ever that this was a case where you decided early on that your office would never actually prosecute against officers Cosgrove, Mattingly and anyone else responsible for the unlawful death of Breonna Taylor,” the statement read.



“Your office refused to even allow a grand jury to seek indictments against any of these three officers with relation to Breonna Taylor. You were biased throughout the process and intentionally deprived justice for Breonna and her family.”



The statement also added, “Because your office is unwilling to fulfill your duties, we demand you that you recuse yourself from this matter and have the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council appoint a special prosecutor who is willing to allow a grand jury to actually do its job, deliberate over all possible charges and render a decision on a True Bill for each.”

An online petition has been created for those who wish to support the family’s plea to have Cameron removed from the case.

On Sept. 23, the grand jury returned three counts of “wanton endangerment” in the first degree against former officer Brett Hankinson for firing into another apartment. A $15,000 cash bond was also attached to the charges. The other two officers, Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, were not charged and remain on the force. Hankinson was fired in July.

After midnight on March 13, Hankison, Cosgrove and Mattingly executed a botched “no-knock” warrant at Taylor's apartment which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker. Believing they were intruders, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. The 26-year old Taylor was struck six times and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron claimed the warrant was not a no-knock and the police announced themselves prior to entering the apartment.

The police raid found no drugs at Taylor’s apartment and she was not the target of the investigation. Rather, it was her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover who police were after. Glover had been arrested earlier that same night.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.





