Texas Police Officer Charged With Murder In Shooting Of Black Man, Officials Say His Actions ‘Not Reasonable’

Shaun Lucas shot Jonathan Price after trying to subdue him with a taser.

Published Yesterday

Written by Madison J. Gray

A police officer in Wolfe City, Texas was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Price, a popular resident who was reportedly trying to break up a domestic disturbance when he was fatally wounded.

The Dallas Morning News reports Shaun Lucas, 22, was taken into custody on Monday (Oct. 5) into the Hunt County Jail. His bail is set at $1 million. The Texas Rangers said in a statement sent through the Texas Department of Public Service that Lucas shot Price, 31, while responding to a disturbance call around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night (Oct. 3).

When Lucas tried to detain Price, he “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.” That is when Lucas pulled out his taser, and then shot Price with his service weapon. He died soon after at a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation from the Texas Rangers shows that Lucas’ actions “were not objectionably reasonable,” which warranted a murder charge. It is not clear yet if he has an attorney.

Price’s family says that he was trying to be a good samaritan and break up a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at a gas station in Wolfe City, which is about 70 miles outside of Dallas. The incident spilled outside of the convenience store area where the man then assaulted Price. Soon after, police approached and confronted Price, leading to the shooting.

Price’s father, Junior Price said that he rushed to the scene when he heard about the shooting and saw his son lying on the ground. “I came up here and seen my son laying there, fighting for his life,” he told reporters, also saying that he had a verbal exchange with Lucas. “'Who shot Jonathan?' He said, ‘I did.' " said Price. "I said, 'What you shoot him for?'"

Attorney Lee Merritt called for Lucas’ immediate arrest and says now the case must be seen through to justice. 

On Monday a vigil was held for Price and mourners said that he was well-respected and loved throughout the community. “He was a good man,” said Price’s cousin, Terrence Wright, told local station KXAS. “He was a good role model. He was a good person.”

The vigil’s organizer, Dominique Alexander, related this shooting to the many others of Black people lost to police violence around the nation.

“We can address this broken system in America. We can address this situation,”  she told KXAS.

 

 

Hunt County Detention Center

