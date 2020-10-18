Black Woman Running Against Mike Pence’s Brother For Congress Reports Racist Threats

In Indiana, the Muncie Police Department is investigating what witnesses suspect was gunfire targeting Congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake, a Black candidate running against Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, Greg Pence, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Muncie Star Press, Lake was in her car, which has her name imprinted on the side, on Thursday night (October 15) in downtown Muncie. She and three other witnesses reported hearing gunfire. One of the witnesses said several bullets may have flown over the candidate’s car.

Shortly after the incident, Lake took to Facebook to have witnesses share what happened. “I’m tired of talking to the local police and not getting anything done,” she said.