Houston Officer Killed While Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Sergeant Harold Preston was reportedly killed on Tuesday (October 20) in the line of duty, and now, the city of Houston where he worked is mourning his death.

The 65-year-old was responding to a domestic call at a Houston apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to KHOU-TV, the 41-year veteran was subsequently struck by several bullets after a suspect fired at him. He suffered multiple head wounds and was also shot in the spine.

A second officer, Courtney Waller, was also shot during the call but is expected to make a full recovery. 51-year-old Elmer Manzano has been identified as the suspect. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told KHOU-TV that Manzano has a “long criminal history,” but did not name his prior offenses.

Manzano was also shot during the incident, he is expected to survive his injuries as well.

During a press conference, Acevedo described Preston as a leader of the department. "As good as he was as a cop, he was a better human being," he said. "That is just the guy that he was, and we are going to miss him.”

Officers reportedly responded to a call from Manzano’s estranged wife, who called police because she was trying to move out of her apartment but was unable to get inside to gather her belongings. While the officers spoke with the woman in the parking lot, her teenage son allegedly unlocked the door and found his father holding a gun.

Manzano is being held without bond. It’s unclear what charges he currently faces.