Watch Kenan Thompson Drags Trump In Village People ‘SNL’ Spoof

In a pointed message to Donald Trump, a Saturday Night Live comedy sketch of the Village People delivered a hilarious rendition of “YMCA.”

“Stop it! Yeah, I’m talking to you,” sang the group, led by SNL Kenan Thompson who wore a police costume. “I said, stop it. This is long overdue ’cause we never said that we support you.”

The sketch, part of “Weekend Update,” came after Trump went viral in a video that showed him dancing to “YMCA” upon returning to the campaign trail after contracting the coronavirus.

In the SNL sketch, the group claims it hired Alan Dershowitz, who has represented Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, to issue a cease-and-desist order, singking, “Alan knows where you been. Yeah, he knows what you’ve seen on that island with [Jeffrey] Epstein ...”