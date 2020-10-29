Omarosa Says Melania Is ‘Repulsed’ By President Trump

Omarosa Manigault Newman worked with President Trump for over a decade and, like many people associated with him, ony started blasting him after she was fired. Three years after she was terminated from her role as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, she is now talking about Trump’s marriage.

On the U.K. talk show Lorraine, the reality star who once said America will “bow down” to Trump, said Melania Trump is repulsed by her husband, "It's a very strange marriage, and I'm very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people' marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I've known this couple since they were dating and in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired."

She continued, "What I've observed over the last 17 years ... Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him. As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away."

The 46-year-old author and political commentator also said she is a Biden supporter and she believes he will win the presidential election next week. However, she believes Trump will refuse to leave the White House.

Omarosa worked with Donald Trump for years, wore his upsetting “Make America Great Again” hat while on the 2016 campaign trail and even said he was “racial” but not racist.

Only after she was fired from the White House in December of 2017 did she become critical of Trump. The HBCU grad even claimed that she knew he used the N-word in October of 2016, yet she still advocated for him to be president. She also predicted there was audio of him using the N-word, which would surface by the 2018 midterms but it never went public.