Black America Votes: Offset, Busta Rhymes And Big Daddy Kane Come Out To Energize Voters

Written by Donna M. Owens

Voters were treated to pop-up concerts with notable rappers Offset, Busta Rhymes, Mulatto, and Big Daddy Kane, among other performers thanks to the Election Defenders, a nonpartisan group of volunteers, faith leaders and community organizers with a mission to overcome voter suppression and defend the right of all American citizens to vote. The Election Defenders showed up at polling locations across the country -- from Georgia to Arizona to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- providing water, snacks, and PPE, so voters could stay safe amid the pandemic, cope with long lines, and securely cast their ballots.

We ROCKED the polling places on Saturday, bringing @JoyToThePolls! Together with #ElectionDefenders me & @Bahamadia brought the funky vibes to our fellow citizens exercising their right to vote. In my 30 year career this is among the top moments! #VOTE #JoyToThePolls pic.twitter.com/i4a8cgOJBC — 866-OUR-VOTE FOR HELP VOTING (@CosmoBaker) October 26, 2020

“In the face of a global pandemic, threats of violence and long lines designed to suppress the vote, the people are fighting back with joy. Together, we will make voting more accessible for all,” said Stamp. “The real stars of today’s show were voters and organizers who braved the elements in service of democracy. The Election Defenders works with thousands of people nationwide offering voting support, election and voter defense. For instance, they are trained to de-escalate White supremacist intimidation tactics. And they can alert a network of lawyers and experts if there’s any trouble for voters