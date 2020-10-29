LeBron James Listed As Most Influential Celebrity In 2020 Election

A new survey has listed NBA Champion LeBron James as the most influential celebrity in the 2020 election. The survey, conducted by Whitman Insight Strategies and MRC Data in partnership with DISQO, polled 1,103 people and measured the intersection of entertainment, influence and politics.

Voters were asked to specify whose opinion they trusted most and to record the issues they wanted celebrities to address, like racial injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, women's rights, healthcare, LGBTQ equality, and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBA star Lebron James was also listed for having the most trusted opinion among Black voters, raising the most awareness and driving motivation around voting in the general population and Gen Z voters.

James alongside Oprah Winfrey, Dwyane Johnson and Tom Hanks are considered to have the most trusted opinions on both political and social issues, the survey reports. The survey polled 48 percent male and 52 percent female across the United States from Oct. 8-13.

James’ election efforts include partnering with Michelle Obama for their ‘When We All Vote Together’ initiative to encourage voter participation, teaming with the NAACP to recruit poll workers in Black electoral districts for the election, and helping fight for ex-felons in Florida to get the right to vote.