Watch Kamala Harris Learn Election Results On Morning Run

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made history on Saturday morning (November 7) when networks announced that they will be the next president and vice president of the United States. After an arduous campaign and nail-biting finish, they celebrated the moment in a surprising way.

Harris tweeted a video of her phone call to her running mate, in which she congratulates the new President-Elect. Judging from her Nike workout ‘fit and the headphones in her hand, it looks like she learned the news while on her morning run.

“We did it, we did it, Joe!” Harris says in the video with a huge smile on her face. “You’re going to be the next President of the United States.”

While this us a long-awaited win for the former vice president, it’s a historic one for Harris, who is the first woman to become vice president, and the first Black and Indian American person to hold the second-highest office in the land.

CBS News made the call at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning (November 7) after Biden was declared victorious in Pennsylvania, giving him more than the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.