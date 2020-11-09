HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive For COVID-19 After White House Election Party

Like many other members of the Trump administration, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has now tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News reported on Monday (Nov. 9). Besides Carson and several White House aides, including Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, tested positive last week for COVID-19.

CBS News also reports that Carson is the second senior staffer who attended an event at the White House on election night that has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Secretary Carson is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," Carson's Deputy Chief of Staff Coalter Baker, told the outlet.

As the White House tries to trace who came in contact with Carson in the last few days, it was also widely reported that the 69-year old attended a fundraiser a few weeks ago in Virginia for Bob Good who ran and won his seat for Congress. The majority of those in attendance did not wear protective masks and photos were leaked from the event showing Carson talking with several guests that night.

This diagnosis comes with immediate thoughts about former presidential candidate and Trump supporter Herman Cain who died on July 30 at 74-years old. Cain was first hospitalized with COVID-19 after attending a rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa on June 20. At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended that rally in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19. Several of them did not wear masks while in attendance.

Cain’s last public appearance was reportedly at Trump's June 20 Tulsa rally. By July 2, he was hospitalized and died before the end of the month. He left behind a wife, two children and several grandchildren.

Today, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris opened their transition plan by announcing a 12-member coronavirus task force. During a press conference on Monday, Nov. 9, Biden specifically emphasized the importance of wearing a mask as a way to save further lives.