Petition Started To Give Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman Medal Of Honor

Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman went viral after a video surfaced of the Army veteran redirecting a violent mob away from the Senate chamber. A petition is now calling for the heroic officer to receive the Medal of Honor for his brave efforts during the Capitol attack by domestic terrorists.
The Change.org petition, which has over 10,000 signatures reads, “He is an American hero. My fellow petitioners and I are calling on leaders in the House and Senate recognize his courage and his long career of defending the United States by awarding him the highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.”
The video, taken by Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic, shows Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chamber, which was not guarded and could have led the violent Trump supporters directly to lawmakers. He was only armed with a baton.
See below:
According to CBS News, rioters indicated they intended to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. Some rioters did make it into the Senate chamber through its gallery and walked onto the Senate floor. However, by then, all of the elected officials had been removed from the room.
According to Washington D.C. station WUSA, Goodman is an Army veteran who served in Iraq.
Encouraged by President Trump’s baseless claims of massive voter fraud that cost him the 2020 election, the mob of domestic terrorists were determined to stop Biden from becoming certified as president-elect on Jan. 6. Nonetheless, Congress certified Biden’s win just after 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Five people died during the siege.
President Trump has been largely criticized for inciting the violence for weeks by complaining that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. After multiple lawsuits in several states, his legal team lost countless cases by failing to provide any evidence of massive voter fraud that would overturn the election.
