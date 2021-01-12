Petition Started To Give Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman Medal Of Honor

Capitol Hill Officer Eugene Goodman went viral after a video surfaced of the Army veteran redirecting a violent mob away from the Senate chamber. A petition is now calling for the heroic officer to receive the Medal of Honor for his brave efforts during the Capitol attack by domestic terrorists.

The Change.org petition, which has over 10,000 signatures reads, “He is an American hero. My fellow petitioners and I are calling on leaders in the House and Senate recognize his courage and his long career of defending the United States by awarding him the highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.”

The video, taken by Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic, shows Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chamber, which was not guarded and could have led the violent Trump supporters directly to lawmakers. He was only armed with a baton.

See below:

