Black Lives Matter Nominated For 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

The Black Lives Matter organization has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Norwegian parliament member Petter Eide announced Friday (Jan. 29) that he nominated the organization to underscore the link between the fight for racial justice and peace, USA Today reports.

"To carry forward a movement of racial justice and to spread that to other countries is very, very important,” Eide told the news outlet in an interview Saturday. “Black Lives Matter is the strongest force today doing this, not only in the U.S. but also in Europe and in Asia.”

He added that it shouldn’t be unusual to link the fight for racial justice with peace.

Eide further explained his Black Lives Matter nomination and shared the importance of awarding the organization.