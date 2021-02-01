Voting Rights Activist Stacey Abrams Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Stacey Abrams’ tireless work to save America’s democracy may result in a Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Reuters, Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament, said while announcing her nomination, “Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights.”

Haltbrekken continued, “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

Abrams is credited for helping to secure Biden and Harris’ win and turning Georgia blue. Although she has been a voting rights activist for years, In 2018, Abrams mounted a bid for governor, but lost it in a very narrow vote to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp by 55,000 votes. Many felt that the race was stolen from her because of a dubious balloting process and allegations of voter suppression. She suspended her campaign without conceding, calling what happened an “erosion of our democracy.”

