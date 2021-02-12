Alton Sterling’s Family Offered Settlement

Alton Sterling was killed by Baton Rouge, Louisiana police over four years ago. No one was ever held accountable for killing the 37-year-old father. Now the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in Louisiana has voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family.

According to ABC, the council voted 7-4 in favor of the settlement after Sterling's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement, "I am pleased our metro council was able to find a consensus and approve an offer of settlement in the Alton Sterling civil case. After nearly five years, the people of Baton Rouge are finally one step closer to getting much needed closure in this traumatic episode in our history."

Back in November, a $5 million settlement was rejected.

In July of 2016, Alton Sterling stood outside Triple S Food Mart. Baton Rouge officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II were called to the scene to investigate a report of a man threatening people with a gun.

The officers approached Sterling and wrestled him to the ground. While Sterling was pinned, the officers screamed, "He's got a gun!"

Sterling was then shot in the chest and back several times. Sterling's death was recorded by witnesses outside the mart. Police alleged Sterling was reaching for a gun.

Federal and state prosecutors never pressed charges against the officers. Blane Salamoni was fired from the department in 2018.

