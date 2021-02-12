BET And Facebook Elevate Partner For Fireside Chat Series On Black Entrepreneurship

BET and Facebook Elevate are teaming up to debut #GenBlack is Now, a digital series of fireside chats that pair a new generation of young, Black entrepreneurs making waves and writing their own stories, with the current generation of notable Black-owned business leaders. The series premieres February 12, with new episodes airing every Friday throughout Black History Month.

“At BET, we recognize the vital role that Black owned businesses play, not just in the Black community, but in stimulating the American economy,” Amy Barnett, SVP and General Manager of BET Digital, said in a statement.

“BET shares a commitment with Facebook to use our size, scale, creative resources and enormous digital platforms to help Black business leaders share wisdom that creates opportunities and equity that trickle-down into our communities. We’re beyond excited to be co-hosting #GenBlack is Now with Facebook Elevate.”

Episode one of the series pairs Gabby Goodwin, the 14-year-old founder of GaBBY Bows, and Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price. They discuss their respective beauty brand entrepreneurial journeys, the importance of mentorship and the unexpected opportunities that rejection can yield.

What started off as a simple idea inspired by their mothers spawned major business deals with big-box retailers that put their products on store shelves across the nation. Price’s decades-long career in Black hair care and Goodwin’s brand savviness as a Gen Zer meld together for a very informative discussion.

The next episode in the series features Tia Adeola, an American-Nigerian fashion designer and Kheris Rogers, founder of the Flexin' In My Complexion clothing line, who discuss fashion entrepreneurship.

Almost 30 percent of American businesses are minority-owned, employing 7.2 million Americans and generating over $1 trillion a year in revenue; when these minority-owned businesses achieve scale, jobs and income are created in communities that have the greatest need.

Check out the chat between Price and Goodwin in the first episode below: