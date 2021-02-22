U.N. Chief Warns White Supremacy Is A ‘Transnational Threat’

On Monday (February 22), United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are a “transnational threat.” These groups have also exploited the worldwide coronavirus pandemic to build support.

According to Reuters, Guterres addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council and stated that the rapid growth of the hate groups is growing daily.

“White supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are more than domestic terror threats. They are becoming a transnational threat,” Guterres told the Geneva forum. “Today, these extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries.”

While Donald Trump’s presidency helped stoke the flames of hatred and divide people over the past four years, Guterres says how the United States and the world move forward from the turbulence will be critical.

“Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago,” he said, according to Reuters. “We need global coordinated action to defeat this grave and growing danger.”

On March 18, Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, is set to report to the council on systemic racism against people of African descent. The global inquiry was launched last year after George Floyd’s killing by police went viral.