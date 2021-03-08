Gorilla Glue Woman Imposter Shut Down By GoFundMe, Posts Fake Hospital Bill

GoFundMe has removed a crowdfunding campaign run by an imposter trying to capitalize on Tessica Brown, Gorilla Glue Girl.
According to TMZ, the GoFundMe page attempted to impersonate Brown by raising money to pay off what appears to be a $186,000 hospital bill, even posting the receipt on the GoFundMe page.
The imposter claimed that the hospital decided to charge her for several medical bills after finding out that she was publicly raising money online. With a goal set to raise $25,000, the account only raised around $500, TMZ writes.
Brown’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, spoke to TMZ and said that they had noticed several fake GoFundMe and Twitter accounts trying to take advantage of her situation. Brown went viral about a month ago when she used Gorilla Glue to secure her hair after running out of her regular hair spray. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on removing the glue.
Rodriguez warns anyone who sees accounts or campaigns asking for donations for Tessica Brown not to donate.
