Gorilla Glue Woman Imposter Shut Down By GoFundMe, Posts Fake Hospital Bill

GoFundMe has removed a crowdfunding campaign run by an imposter trying to capitalize on Tessica Brown, Gorilla Glue Girl.

According to TMZ, the GoFundMe page attempted to impersonate Brown by raising money to pay off what appears to be a $186,000 hospital bill, even posting the receipt on the GoFundMe page.

The imposter claimed that the hospital decided to charge her for several medical bills after finding out that she was publicly raising money online. With a goal set to raise $25,000, the account only raised around $500, TMZ writes.