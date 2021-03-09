Cornel West Leaves Harvard After Saying He Was Denied Tenure

Cornel West, an esteemed professor, activist and author, is reportedly leaving Harvard University after his request to be reviewed for tenure was denied.

During an interview with The Boycott Times published on Monday (March 8), Dr. West says he’ll be moving to Union Theological Seminary in New York City.

“There are wonderful people at Harvard, we know that,” West told the publication. “It has a great tradition of Du Bois and so many others, but I discovered that I can only take so much hypocrisy. I can only take so much dishonesty. I can only take so much pettiness in terms of ways in which I thought I was disrespected and devalued. I found out that my return here, leads me to have to make a move … no doubt about that.”

"Our struggle for truth and justice continues with style and smiles!" West tweeted Monday afternoon.