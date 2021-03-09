Cornel West Leaves Harvard After Saying He Was Denied Tenure

Cornel West, an esteemed professor, activist and author, is reportedly leaving Harvard University after his request to be reviewed for tenure was denied.
During an interview with The Boycott Times published on Monday (March 8), Dr. West says he’ll be moving to Union Theological Seminary in New York City.
“There are wonderful people at Harvard, we know that,” West told the publication. “It has a great tradition of Du Bois and so many others, but I discovered that I can only take so much hypocrisy. I can only take so much dishonesty. I can only take so much pettiness in terms of ways in which I thought I was disrespected and devalued. I found out that my return here, leads me to have to make a move … no doubt about that.”
"Our struggle for truth and justice continues with style and smiles!" West tweeted Monday afternoon.
I am blessed to announce with my dear brother Mordecai Lyon of The Boycott Times that I am moving from Harvard to Union Theological Seminary in New York City! Our struggle for truth & justice continues with style & smiles! @TheBoycottTimes @mordecailyon https://t.co/9I9BSn66fD— Cornel West (@CornelWest) March 8, 2021
RELATED: Cornel West Makes The Case For Bernie Sanders In South Carolina
The announcement comes weeks after West initially alleged that the Ivy League school denied his request to be considered for tenure.
This isn’t the first time West has left Harvard. In 2002, following a dispute with then-university president Larry Summers, he made his departure before returning to the university in 2017.
Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images
COMMENTS