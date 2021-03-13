High School Girls Basketball Announcer Calls Team N-Word For Kneeling

An Oklahoma high school basketball announcer was caught on a hot mic using the N-word while referring to a team that took a knee during the national anthem to protest the criminalization of Black and brown bodies.

TMZ obtained the livestream on Friday (March 12) that shows the announcer, identified as 44-year-old Matt Rowan, using the racial slur twice as the anthem played over a loudspeaker prior to the Norman High School girls faced off against Midwest City in a playoff game.

“They’re kneeling? F*****g n*****s. I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose. They’re gonna kneel like that?” Rowan said. After muttering indistinguishable words, the announcer once again uses the N-word to refer to the students.

Rowan later apologized and blamed the incident on a sugar spike as the result of Type 1 Diabetes, TMZ said in an update. But reaction to the offensive comments was swift. Norman Public School Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino issued a statement via Facebook.

“We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers,” he wrote in-part, adding that hate speech has no place in the school and broader society.

Norman Coach Frankie Parks tweeted that the announcer’s racist comments are precisely why the players kneel.