‘It’s The African Way’: White Headmaster Forces Black Student, 11, To Kneel And Apologize

The white headmaster at a Catholic school on Long Island humiliated a Black student by ordering him to kneel and apologize to a teacher because that was the “African way,” the child’s mother told the New York Daily News.

“My son was humiliated, hurt, embarrassed, sad and confused,” Trisha Paul, who is Haitian-America, said. “He reads about things happening because of your skin color. To experience it... he’s just trying to process it in his 11-year-old brain.”