Washington Sheriff Admits Lying About Threats By Black Newspaper Delivery Driver

Sedrick Altheimer was on his regular newspaper delivery route on January 27 when he was confronted by Pierce County, Washington Sheriff Ed Troyer, who made allegations that the 24-year-old “threatened to kill” him. It’s a claim Troyer is now recanting.

According to The Seattle Times, Troyer sparked a massive police response after an early morning encounter with Altheimer, who is Black. Troyer claims he did not racially profile Altheimer and followed him because he spotted a driver he believed was behaving suspiciously in his West End, Tacoma neighborhood, the report notes.

Altheimer was delivering newspapers. Troyer was reportedly driving an unmarked, personal SUV and did not identify himself as a law enforcement officer, the report says. He called 911 just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 27), spurring an urgent alert and sent more than 40 officers from multiple agencies to the scene. Most were called off after Tacoma police arrived, the report says.

RELATED: Florida Town Drops Ordinance Against Sagging Pants, Saying It Targets Black Men

Altheimer described what went down to The Times, recalling that he was working his regular delivery route when he noticed a big white SUV following him.

“I’m throwing papers out the window, left and right, both windows are down … and I see this SUV hit the block,” Altheimer said, noting he didn’t know it was the county sheriff behind the wheel because it was unmarked.