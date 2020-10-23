Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says FBI Arrested Armed White Supremacist Who May Have Targeted Her

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Alicia Garza arrives at the 2019 GLAAD Gala at the Hyatt Regency in San Francisco on September 28, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kim White/Getty Images)

The man faced weapons charges and had her name "on a list."

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, revealed on Twitter today (October 23) that she was told by the FBI of a possible white supremacist plot against her.

Garza shared that agents from the bureau visited her to inform her that they had arrested a suspected white supremacist who was armed and has her name "on a list."

“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups,” Garza tweeted. “They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others.”

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” Garza added, referencing Trump's refusal to denounce racists, supremacists and others on the radical right in a way that many believe has emboldened them to take action. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”

Garza said she was “ok” but had a message for those concerned about her safety: “Vote this muthafucka out,” she said. “For real.”

Garza, along with Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013.

Photo: Kim White/Getty Images

