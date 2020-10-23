Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says FBI Arrested Armed White Supremacist Who May Have Targeted Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, revealed on Twitter today (October 23) that she was told by the FBI of a possible white supremacist plot against her.
Garza shared that agents from the bureau visited her to inform her that they had arrested a suspected white supremacist who was armed and has her name "on a list."
“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups,” Garza tweeted. “They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others.”
“This is why this President is so dangerous,” Garza added, referencing Trump's refusal to denounce racists, supremacists and others on the radical right in a way that many believe has emboldened them to take action. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”
This is why this President is so dangerous. He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling. I’m ok y’all, but this shit is not ok. Vote this muthafucka out. For real.— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) October 23, 2020
Garza said she was “ok” but had a message for those concerned about her safety: “Vote this muthafucka out,” she said. “For real.”
Garza, along with Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, founded Black Lives Matter in 2013.
Photo: Kim White/Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS