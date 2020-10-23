Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza Says FBI Arrested Armed White Supremacist Who May Have Targeted Her

Alicia Garza, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, revealed on Twitter today (October 23) that she was told by the FBI of a possible white supremacist plot against her.

Garza shared that agents from the bureau visited her to inform her that they had arrested a suspected white supremacist who was armed and has her name "on a list."

“They arrested a man in Idaho on weapons charges who they believe was affiliated with white supremacist groups,” Garza tweeted. “They found my name on a list in his home, alongside others.”

“This is why this President is so dangerous,” Garza added, referencing Trump's refusal to denounce racists, supremacists and others on the radical right in a way that many believe has emboldened them to take action. “He is stoking fires he has no intention of controlling.”