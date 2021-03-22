She Did That! Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin is skyrocketing to fame. She’s one of the writer’s, executive producer’s, and host of the late-night breakout hit The Amber Ruffin Show. In 2014, Ruffin made history on Late Night With Seth Meyers as the first African American woman staff writer for a late-night network show. She’s now a part of an elite group who made the 2021 TIME 100 Next list of emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

The Omaha, Neb. native began her journey in local community theater before landing an internship at Chicago’s The iO Theater. She wrote and performed on Comedy Central’s Detroiters and was a regular narrator on the network’s Drunk History series.

In January 2021, Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar co-authored a book titled, “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories of Racism” that hit The New York Times bestseller list.

Amber Ruffin.