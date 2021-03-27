2 People Reported Dead, 8 Injured Virginia Beach Shooting Incidents

Two people are reportedly dead and eight others injured in separate shootings on the Virginia Beach oceanfront on Friday (March 26), authorities say.

The Virginia Beach Police Department released a news release, stating officers patrolling the resort area heard multiple gunshots at around 11:20 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered eight people had been shot, suffering injuries from serious to life-threatening. Police say the injured were taken to the hospital while a ninth person, a woman, died from a gunshot wound at the scene.

As authorities were investigating the first scene, a second shooting broke out nearby. As officers approached a suspect to confront him, he fatally shot him.

Chief Paul Neudigate said during a press conference that the officer has not been identified and has been placed on administrative assignment pending an investigation, per standard procedure.

Additionally, an officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle during the investigation.

"We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate said during the presser, according to USA Today.

Several people have been detained since the shooting incidents broke out. It’s unclear how they were involved or why they were being detained. No suspect has been named publicly. And investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shootings.