Opinion: Police Didn't Kill Caron Nazario But They Set A Low Bar

“Well, at least they didn’t kill him.”

This is what it’s come to when we hear or read news stories about interactions between Black folks and police officers in America. It came out of my mouth almost reflexively when I first read about the story of Caron Nazario, a U.S. Army Medical Corps 2nd Lieutenant who endured one of the most psychologically harrowing experiences a Black man in America can: a tense encounter with the police. He survived it. The bar is millimeters off the ground.

Last December, Nazario was driving in full uniform from a drill weekend at Fort Lee Army Base in Petersburg, Va. when Windsor, Va. police turned their lights on to pull him over. A Black and Latino man in America, Nazario was justifiably nervous to pull over on a dark road of a small town below the Mason-Dixon line. He kept driving until he hit a gas station, at which time he pulled over. Nazario set his phone on his dash to record the stop.

Presumably, his failure to pull over immediately incensed officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez, who saw fit to draw their guns on Nazario as they approached his vehicle. As Nazario placed both hands out of his window and calmly pleaded with the officers to explain to him why he was being pulled over, Gutierrez, in particular, refused to submit to reason and kept screaming at him to exit the car in a dehumanizing manner unbecoming an employee of tax paying citizens.

Particularly galling is Gutierrez’s response when Nazario admits to being afraid of exiting his vehicle to two officers with guns trained on him: “Yeah, you should be.” Guiterrez then placed hands on Nazario and proceeded to unload what looked to be an entire container of pepper spray directly into Nazario’s face. Gutierrez kneed Nazario after pulling him out of the car and threatened to spray him again. The whole time, Nazario had not lost his calm or given the officers any indication that he’s a danger to them. (Watch the video if you can stomach it.)

Though the incident occurred in December, it went public in early April, presumably because Nazario filed a lawsuit against the officers. Of course, it took the video going viral to get Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to condemn the incident and for Gutierrez to get fired. It makes one wonder how many other incidents like this are sitting on cameras, waiting to go viral.