Colorado Judge Resigns After Using N-Word Multiple Times

A Colorado judge is resigning after she was censured by the state’s Supreme Court for using racist language with a coworker.

Arapahoe County District Court Judge Natalie T. Chase was accused of using the N-word multiple times with a coworker and was racially insensitive on numerous occasions, court documents for discipline and censure revealed.

The Colorado Supreme Court detailed a 2020 incident in which Chase, a former law clerk and a Family Court Facilitator, was headed to work after attending an event in Pueblo. While driving back, Chase questioned why it was socially acceptable for Black people to use the word but not white people.

"Judge Chase is white and the Family Court Facilitator is Black," the documents read. "On the way back from Pueblo, Judge Chase asked the Family Court Facilitator questions about why Black people can use the N-word but not white people, and whether it was different if the N-word is said with an 'er' or an 'a' at the end of the word."

"During the conversation, Judge Chase used the full N-word a number of times," the documents state.

The facilitator says she was uncomfortable and "felt angry and hurt by the conversation," according to the documents. "She has explained that Judge Chase's use of the full N-word was 'like a stab through my heart each time.'" She also says she didn't feel comfortable expressing her discomfort with Chase’s actions due to fear of retaliation.

Additionally, while two Black court employees were discussing the protests that arose after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor while in Chase's courtroom, she told them "some of her opinions regarding racial justice issues" and "asked one employee some questions about the Black Lives Matter movement."

"The employee tried to explain the Black Lives Matter movement, and Judge Chase stated that she believes all lives matter," according to the documents. "Judge Chase also stated that the conduct of the police officers in the George Floyd matter should be investigated."

The Colorado Supreme Court says Chase violated four separate judicial rules and undermined confidence in the judiciary. Subsequently, Chase and the court asked for her resignation. CBS Denver reports that the Colorado Supreme Court has accepted it.