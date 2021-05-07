Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Will Not Run For Reelection

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the second Black woman to become mayor of Atlanta, will not run for reelection.
In a May 6 statement, Bottoms said, “As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor.”
She continued, “As I have done each day over the many years in which I have served in public office, through the remainder of my term, I will make every decision, keeping what is best for our communities top of mind, and will continue to work diligently to improve the lives of those in our city. I love you Atlanta. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.”
In 2017, Keisha Lance Bottoms was elected mayor of Atlanta. She became the second Black female to hold the mayoral position since Shirley Franklin in 2002. Bottoms ran against Mary Norwood, who if elected would have been the first white mayor of Atlanta for 40 years.
(Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for City Of Hope)
