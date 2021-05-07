Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Will Not Run For Reelection

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the second Black woman to become mayor of Atlanta, will not run for reelection.

In a May 6 statement, Bottoms said, “As Derek and I have given thoughtful prayer and consideration to the season now before us, it is with deep emotions that I hold my head high, and choose not to seek another term as Mayor.”



She continued, “As I have done each day over the many years in which I have served in public office, through the remainder of my term, I will make every decision, keeping what is best for our communities top of mind, and will continue to work diligently to improve the lives of those in our city. I love you Atlanta. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor.”

