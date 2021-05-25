Judge Declares Mistrial In Murder Trial Of Simone Biles’ Brother

Tevin Biles-Thomas, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ brother, was on trial for murder and other charges for a 2018 New Year's Eve party shootout, but a judge has declared a mistrial.

According to Cleveland.com, Judge Joan Synenberg was informed by jurors “that copies of legal briefs from prosecutors and Tevin Biles-Thomas’ attorneys somehow ended up among the trial evidence the court gave the jury to consult during its deliberations.”

It’s unknown how the legal briefs were given to jurors.

A mistrial was declared and jury selection for a new trial will begin on Wednesday (May 26).

In August of 2019, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested and charged in a New Year's Eve shooting that left three people dead in Ohio.

Biles-Thomas was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in a December 31, 2018 shooting in Cleveland.

RELATED: Simone Biles Slams USA Gymnastics Organization Over Birthday Tribute

Two victims, Delvaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, died at the scene. The third victim, Devaughn Gibson, 23, later died at a hospital.

Biles did not grow up with her brother, Tevin. According to PEOPLE, Biles' mother, Shanon, said her family was forced to step in and help raise her children due to substance abuse issues.

The children were in and out of the foster care system in Ohio before Simone and her sister Adria were adopted by their maternal grandfather, Ronald Biles, and his wife.

The other two siblings, Tevin and Ashley, were taken in by Ronald's sister and are believed to have been raised in Cleveland.

Tevin Biles-Thomas has been free on bond since December 2019.