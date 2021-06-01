Trending:

Miami Dade police officers collect evidence from the parking lot in front of Billiard's club that was rented for a concert, after three gunmen killed two people and injured 20 overnight in the Hialeah area of Miami Dade county on May 30 2021. - Two people were killed and at least 20 injured Sunday when three shooters fired indiscriminately into a crowd outside a concert in Miami, Florida, local police said. Gunfire erupted during the early hours outside a billiards hall in a row of businesses near Miami Gardens, northwest of the coastal city's downtown. People crowded the venue, which was "hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside," Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Grieving Father Of Florida Mass Shooting Expresses Frustration At Press Conference

He’s begging for the public to “get these killers off the streets.”

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

A father is in mourning after his son was killed in a mass shooting this weekend in Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, 23 people were shot, and two of those were killed, after three people opened fire a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall on May 30. NBC News reports, it only took six seconds to shoot the victims who were reportedly at the hall for an album release party. 

One of the two victims was Clayton Dillard III, 26. The Herald reports the other victim was Desmond Owens, also 26.

On Monday (May 31), Dillard's father, Clayton Dillard, interrupted a press conference that was held in front of Miami-Dade police headquarters. He can be seen saying, “You all killed my kid. You must burn!”

Dillard's body had allegedly laid out on the street for 18 hours in 90 degree weather. 

As Dillard is being pulled away by officers, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III can be heard saying, “That is the pain that affects our community right there before you.”

Police say they believe the shooting, which was carried out by three gunmen, was motivated by an “ongoing rivalry” between two groups. Over 100 shell casings were reportedly found at the scene.

According to surveillance video released by authorities, the gunmen are seen exiting a white Nissan Pathfinder at the scene. That vehicle was discovered submerged in a canal on Monday evening by police.

ABC News reports that Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vowed to "use every resource available to bring these people to justice."

On Monday, police said three survivors remain in critical condition.

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

