Grieving Father Of Florida Mass Shooting Expresses Frustration At Press Conference

A father is in mourning after his son was killed in a mass shooting this weekend in Miami.

According to the Miami Herald, 23 people were shot, and two of those were killed, after three people opened fire a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall on May 30. NBC News reports, it only took six seconds to shoot the victims who were reportedly at the hall for an album release party.

One of the two victims was Clayton Dillard III, 26. The Herald reports the other victim was Desmond Owens, also 26.

On Monday (May 31), Dillard's father, Clayton Dillard, interrupted a press conference that was held in front of Miami-Dade police headquarters. He can be seen saying, “You all killed my kid. You must burn!”

Dillard's body had allegedly laid out on the street for 18 hours in 90 degree weather.

As Dillard is being pulled away by officers, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III can be heard saying, “That is the pain that affects our community right there before you.”

Police say they believe the shooting, which was carried out by three gunmen, was motivated by an “ongoing rivalry” between two groups. Over 100 shell casings were reportedly found at the scene.

According to surveillance video released by authorities, the gunmen are seen exiting a white Nissan Pathfinder at the scene. That vehicle was discovered submerged in a canal on Monday evening by police.

ABC News reports that Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava vowed to "use every resource available to bring these people to justice."

On Monday, police said three survivors remain in critical condition.