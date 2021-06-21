Google Announces $50 Million Unrestricted Grant to 10 HBCUs

Google has announced its latest grant aimed at diversifying the tech industry. The tech corporation posted a press release Thursday (June 17) announcing that they will grant $50 million in unrestricted funds to HBCUs.

Under the grant, 10 HBCUs will receive $5 million each. Inside Higher Ed reports that the grant will go towards scholarships, career support programs and technical infrastructure for remote and in-person learning.

Melonie Parker, chief diversity officer at Google, said in the press release, “These institutions are actively shaping the next generation of Black leaders and are helping build a more diverse workforce across all industries. This investment further solidifies our commitment to providing access and opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech.”

The HBCUs receiving the grant are Claflin University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Spelman College, Tuskegee University and Xavier University. Leaders of the institutions lauded Google for the grant in their respective press releases.

Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M university, said, “Google’s $50M investment in Historically Black Colleges and Universities shows a firm commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and an appreciation of the value HBCUs bring with regards to the talent and ingenuity of our students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

Dr. Harry Williams, President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said, “This is a powerful endorsement of our HBCUs, of the high-quality education they provide and the outcomes they make possible. Google understands how important HBCUs are to the future workforce of our nation and sends a clear message with this gift, while leading the way in unencumbered support.”

Google previously announced the Pathways to Tech initiative in February, intended to help HBCU students find jobs in tech. The initiative established an HBCU Tech Advisory Board to build equity in computing education for HBCU students.