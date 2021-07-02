Trending:

Twitter Is Conflicted After Woman Brings Entire Seafood Boil On An Airplane

Seafood boil on newspaper

Twitter Is Conflicted After Woman Brings Entire Seafood Boil On An Airplane

We need answers...

Published 2 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Who says airplane food has to be terrible?

A now-viral photo of a woman and her son, who News12BX reports are from Brooklyn, New York, with an entire seafood boil on a Spirit Airlines flight has Twitter in stitches. The in-flight feast included crab boil with shrimp, crab legs and an entire tray of lobsters so big they needed their own seat on the plane.

RELATED: The 20 Most OMG Viral Moments Of 2020

The photo was taken this past March, when the woman and her son were on a flight to Las Vegas.

Folks had hella questions, like how did they get the crustaceans through security?

See what Twitter had to say below.

(Photo: Manny Rodriguez via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news