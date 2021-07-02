Twitter Is Conflicted After Woman Brings Entire Seafood Boil On An Airplane

Who says airplane food has to be terrible?

A now-viral photo of a woman and her son, who News12BX reports are from Brooklyn, New York, with an entire seafood boil on a Spirit Airlines flight has Twitter in stitches. The in-flight feast included crab boil with shrimp, crab legs and an entire tray of lobsters so big they needed their own seat on the plane.

The photo was taken this past March, when the woman and her son were on a flight to Las Vegas.